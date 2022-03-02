Monica De La Cruz leads in Republican District 15 race

Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz is leading in the race for the U.S. House District 15, according to unofficial election results.

As of Tuesday night, De La Cruz received 56% of the votes in the crowded 15th congressional district race and beat out eight other primary candidates.

"Well, what I believe is that the core values that I represent, which are faith, family, and freedom is at the core of what the people of Texas (District) 15 really want," Del La Cruz said. "We're seeing a shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because they have been woken up."

Votes still need to be canvassed before they are official.

