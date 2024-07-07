x

Monitoring conditions at South Padre Island amid Tropical Storm Beryl

Monitoring conditions at South Padre Island amid Tropical Storm Beryl
3 hours 28 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2024 Jul 7, 2024 July 07, 2024 6:53 PM July 07, 2024 in News - Local

Channel 5 News' Sthefany Rosales is out at South Padre Island keeping an eye on conditions as Tropical Storm Beryl travels along the Texas coast.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days