Monoclonal therapy running low at Brownsville clinic

Valley health experts say the aggressive spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has blindsided them, adding that people with other medical conditions are at significant risk of needing intensive care if they’re unvaccinated.

In Brownsville, experts say one of the only few clinics in the Valley offering the sotrovimab monoclonal therapy, which provides antibodies to people at higher risk of being hospitalized, is running low on supply.

As the clinic in Brownville continues to work on obtaining more monoclonal therapy from the state, Governor Greg Abbott has asked the federal government to help Texas fight the rise in cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

