Montana justices order Texas businessman to pay taxes

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has upheld an order that a retired Texas businessman pay the state more than $500,000 in income tax, interest and penalties for money earned from 2008 to 2012. The Department of Revenue said it had audited Clayton A. Greenwood's nonresident individual income tax returns in 2013, in which he said he was a resident of Texas. However, the court said Tuesday that Greenwood had been voting in Montana, kept his state driver's license, and reported being a resident in order to obtain hunting and fishing licenses and a concealed weapons permit. Greenwood’s attorney declined to comment.

