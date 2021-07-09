Monthly food distributions to continue in Harlingen

The city of Harlingen has renewed their partnership with the Food Bank RGV to continue monthly food distributions through the end of the year.

The city has held two monthly food distribution events since April 2020, the city said in a Friday news release. The food is distributed at the Harlingen Soccer Complex located at 4515 East Harrison.

The next distribution is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 from 9 a..m to 11 a.m. at the same location, the news release stated.

To date, 908,005 pounds of food have been distributed to more than 17,500 families.

The food bank provides the food and city employees handle the distribution using a drive-thru method. There are no requirements other than not leaving the vehicle and only two families allowed per car, the release stated.

The remaining 2021 food distribution events will be held on the following dates:

• August 11

• August 25

• September 8

• October 13

• November 10

• December 8