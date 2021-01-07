More COVID-19 restrictions making a comeback as positive infections soar across Cameron County

As COVID-19 hospitalizations around the Valley continue to grow, businesses in Cameron County could be affected by restrictions.

"A TSA region that exceeds 15% is allowed to, under current governors order, to bring their occupancy from 75% to 50% based on a 7-day rate," Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said.

Data available from the state showed the last day the Valley's COVID-19 hospitalizations were under the governor's 15% threshold was on Dec. 13.

