x

More COVID-19 restrictions making a comeback as positive infections soar across Cameron County

4 hours 14 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, January 06 2021 Jan 6, 2021 January 06, 2021 10:12 PM January 06, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

As COVID-19 hospitalizations around the Valley continue to grow, businesses in Cameron County could be affected by restrictions.

"A TSA region that exceeds 15% is allowed to, under current governors order, to bring their occupancy from 75% to 50% based on a 7-day rate," Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said.

Data available from the state showed the last day the Valley's COVID-19 hospitalizations were under the governor's 15% threshold was on Dec. 13. 

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days