More teens are overdosing on prescription drugs, experts say

Unused prescription drugs that may be sitting in your cabinet could put your family at risk of drug overdoses, experts say.

"Teenagers decide to take them, and we get a lot of overdoses," Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said. "Here in the Valley, the numbers are starting to rise."

Sandoval says officers are responding to more calls regarding overdoses in teens. He says there is a misconception that prescription drugs are not as dangerous as illegal drugs.

"In reality, they are even more dangerous," he says. "Because the prescription drug is tailored to a specific person."

Experts say it's crucial to dispose of prescription medication wisely.

