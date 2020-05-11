More than 1,000 new virus cases, 39 more deaths in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials report another 1,000 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 more COVID-19-related deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported a total of 39,869 confirmed cases and 1,100 deaths. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he is focused on hospitalization rates that remain steady and infection rates that have dropped since mid-April. Last week, restaurants and retailers in the state were allowed to begin reopening with limited capacity.

