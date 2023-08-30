More than 700 new state laws to go into effect on Friday

A total of 774 new state laws are set to go into effect on Friday, Sept. 1.

Below is a breakdown of some of the laws. A full list of all the laws can be found online.

HB 393

Under House Bill 393, known as “Bentley’s Law,” a person convicted of intoxication manslaughter will now have to pay child support if the crash killed a parent or legal guardian of a child.

HB 114

The Texas Legislature is increasing the punishment for students caught with vape pens. Under House Bill 114, students who have a vape pen or e-cigarette in schools will be taken out of class and put into disciplinary alternative education.

The law also says if a student is within 300 feet of school property and is using marijuana, they will need to complete a drug and alcohol awareness program.

SB 602

Texas lawmakers are increasing the power of U.S. Border Patrol agents under Senate Bill 602. Under the bill, Border Patrol agents have the power to arrest people, and search and seize property.

SB 505

Under Senate Bill 505, electric vehicle owners will need to pay $200 when registering or renewing their vehicle registration.

HB 4164

House Bill 4164 is helping put a stop to fake service animals.

Under the law, it will be illegal for someone to say their dog is a service animal when they're not trained to help a person with a disability. Violators will face up to a $1,000 fine and 30 days of community service.