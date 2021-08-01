Mortgage assistance available for qualifying McAllen homeowners

Starting Monday, new relief is on the way for homeowners in McAllen who need help paying their mortgage.

McAllen is offering one-time mortgage assistance for up to six months. $350,000 is available thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Residents must meet these requirements:

Fall below 80 percent area median income (For a family of four, that means you have to make under $48,000. Financially affected by COVID-19 Not currently receiving other assistance

"This is definitely going to assist homeowners that have been struggling to make ends meet,” said McAllen Program Coordinator Natalie Manzanares.

The money will be available on a first come, first served basis until it's all used up. So if you've fallen behind on your mortgage, don't hesitate to apply for help.

Applications in both English and Spanish can be found on the city's website at mcallen.net/mortgageassistance.