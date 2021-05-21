Mosquitos swarm man’s property after storm

Puddles of standing water - all different sizes – surround all eight acres of Jose Torres' property.

And with Wednesday’s rain, the mosquitoes are already making their presence known.

"No, it's a complete nightmare, complete nightmare,” Torres said. “These mosquitoes are not the small ones. They're the big ones and this standing water lasts for an average of about two weeks… In the afternoon, you get swarmed by mosquitoes. You get to the point that you have to run back inside."

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said 80% of mosquito control can be handled by the community doing their part at home.

"We know that there's water that collects in certain neighborhoods and areas and we're targeting those areas,” Olivarez said. "Your yard, your backyard, your home, you're responsible for that and you need to remove any standing water."

Olivarez said the county's Vector Control Task Force has also been working hard since Wednesday's storm to tackle mosquitoes.

Olivarez says larviciding is the most effective way to deal with mosquitoes because it kills them before they're even born. They're also fumigating throughout the county.

But when it comes to private property – there’s nothing they can do.

Olivarez recommends investing in a fumigator or other types of mosquito prevention for your home -something Torres says he plans to do immediately.