Most of the Valley is without power after Friday night storms

Most parts of the Rio Grande Valley suffered some damage after Friday night's storm blew through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued and as a result, many people are without power.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 25,985 customers outages and AEP Texas is reporting 72,127 customer outages.

Magic Valley wrote on their Facebook page that they are still working to restore power to their customers. They said they still have crews working on fixing the severe damage caused by last night's storm and ask their customers to please be patient.

AEP gave an update on their Facebook page as well, giving predictions on when certain areas can expect their power to be restored.

They said the Edinburg, Mission and Pharr areas should be restored by Monday at 10 p.m.

Harlingen, Port Isabel, Rio Grande City and San Benito areas should expect restoration by Saturday at 10 p.m.

The Weslaco area should expect restoration by Sunday at 8 p.m.

AEP says these times are only projections, and their customers should expect change as restoration efforts continue.