Mother charged after 8-year-old killed in Rio Grande City crash

RIO GRANDE CITY – A woman involved in a fatal crash where an 8-year-old girl died was charged Tuesday.

The driver Elia De La Cruz, 35, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony and was issued a $50,000 bond.

According to the release sent by Rio Grande City spokeswoman Ashly Custer, on Feb. 8 the 8-year-old identified as Maria Leah Gonzalez was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe De La Cruz was traveling at a high rate of speed when she rear ended a garbage truck.

Officers at the scene also detected a "strong smell of alcohol coming from the SUV", said the release.

Investigators then located two cans of beer inside in the SUV.