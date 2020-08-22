Mother of missing Texas girl heckled after canceled hearing
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - The mother of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl was heckled outside a courtroom by a group of people who questioned if she had done enough to protect her daughter before her disappearance.
Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis's mother, was yelled at Monday following a canceled court hearing for Derion Vence, her ex-fiance who's charged in connection with the girl's disappearance.
Outside a Houston courtroom, Quanell X, a community activist and spokesman for Bowens, told reporters that her main concern is finding out what happened to Maleah. He has alleged that Vence might have abused Maleah.
But as Quanell X spoke, he was drowned out by a group, including family members of Maleah's father, who yelled "justice for Maleah" and "murderer."
Vence remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
