Mother of slain Brownsville sailor announces candidacy for House Representative

Esmeralda Castle.

The mother of slain Brownsville U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz has announced her run for House Representative District 37.

Esmeralda Castle released the following statement on why she decided to run for office.

"I decided to run because I feel called to do so. Over the past year, I’ve met incredible leaders and advocates who reminded me that change happens when ordinary people step forward. I didn’t plan this, but the more I listened, the clearer it became that this was choosing me. This is me answering that call — to serve, to lead, and to help build something better for all of us. I’ve seen families working hard and still falling behind. Education and training exist, but for many, taking that step feels too risky when they’re already working two jobs just to get by. We can make opportunity more accessible — helping families build skills and stability without losing the security they need today. I believe what’s good for me should be good for you — and never come at the harm of others. I believe in opportunity, in investing in people, education, and small businesses, and in building a stronger future right here at home. I’m running because our community deserves leaders who lead with heart — who see people, hear them, and fight for fairness, opportunity, and every family’s chance to thrive. This campaign isn’t about politics; it’s about people — about compassion, community, resilience, and hope. Together, with faith, love, and gratitude, we can build a stronger, more resilient District 37 and a brighter future for us all — turning challenges into opportunities for good, together."

Resendiz was found outside the naval base she was stationed at in Norfolk, Virginia on June 9 after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

A suspect, Jemiah Copeland, is in pre-trial confinement in connection with Resendiz's death. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, sexual assault and aggravated assault.