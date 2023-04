Mother, toddler struck by vehicle in Weslaco

A mother and her two-year-old child were hit by a car in Weslaco.

Weslaco police say the mother and her child were on a crosswalk at 18th Street and Bridge Avenue when they were struck by a Sedan at around 8 a.m. Friday.

The driver did stop but was arrested by police on an unrelated charge. Police say the mother and child are in good condition.