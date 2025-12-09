Motion filed to deny retrial of man convicted of killing Donna teen

A motion to deny a retrial for an Alamo man convicted of killing a Donna teen was filed on Monday.

Lawyers for Carlos Julian Contreras argued the trial was mishandled.

According to court records, the motion for a denial was due to not "establishing entitlement to a new trial."

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County judge considers new trial for convicted murderer of Donna teen

Contreras was sentenced to 60 years in prison in September after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo. Castillo’s body was found near Donna Lake in January 2020 after he was shot multiple times.