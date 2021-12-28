Motion filed to dismiss charges against Rio Grande City attorney in Weslaco bribery case

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Rio Grande City attorney accused in a bribery case.

According to federal court records, the government asked the court to dismiss the indictment against Daniel Garcia.

The charges stem from a 2019 case revolving around contracts awarded for Weslaco’s waste water facilities. Six officials from around the Valley, including Garcia, were accused of conspiring to make money illegally off of the public service.

Garcia’s attorney had no opposition to the government’s motion, according to court records.