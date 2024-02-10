Motion to toss evidence in McAllen murder trial denied

The McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife nearly four years ago was back in court on Friday.

Attorney's for Richard Ford asked the judge to throw out pieces of evidence used against Ford. They argued that some information police used to accuse Ford of the crime was obtained without a warrant.

A judge denied the request, saying the circumstances of the case allowed for a warrantless surveillance as Ford's ex-wife, Melissa Banda, was in imminent danger.

Ford is accused of kidnapping Banda from her McAllen home and then dumping her body near Donna. He will be back in court on Thursday.