Motion to toss evidence in McAllen murder trial denied

2 hours 44 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 12:29 PM February 10, 2024 in News - Local

The McAllen man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife nearly four years ago was back in court on Friday.

Attorney's for Richard Ford asked the judge to throw out pieces of evidence used against Ford. They argued that some information police used to accuse Ford of the crime was obtained without a warrant.

A judge denied the request, saying the circumstances of the case allowed for a warrantless surveillance as Ford's ex-wife, Melissa Banda, was in imminent danger.

Ford is accused of kidnapping Banda from her McAllen home and then dumping her body near Donna. He will be back in court on Thursday.

