Motorcycle crash that killed McAllen man under investigation
A 37-year-old McAllen man died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night despite several Good Samaritans coming to his aid, according to a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash near Wisconsin Road and the northbound frontage road at around 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.
Officers observed “several Good Samaritans” providing first aid to the male motorcyclist — identified as Jesse Lee Gonzales, according to a news release.
Gonzales was transported to DHR Health where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation, Lerma added.
