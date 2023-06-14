Alamo man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle collision in Donna

A 33-year-old Alamo man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal collision in Donna that killed a motorcyclist, according to the Donna Police Department.

Police responded to the crash at the 1000 block of Business 83, just west of Val Verde Road, Wednesday at around 7 a.m. where they arrested the driver of the truck they say collided with a motorcycle.

According to Donna police, Freddy Lerma attempted to turn into the Val-Verde Flea Market, failing to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on the same road, causing the collision that killed 41-year-old Ricardo Torres.

“Officers on scene smelled alcohol emitting from the vehicle and observed Lerma exhibiting signs of intoxication,” the news release stated, adding that blood analysis for Lerma is pending.

Lerma is expected to appear in municipal court Wednesday afternoon.