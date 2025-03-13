x

Mujer de Progreso enfrenta cargos tras accidente de motocicleta mortal en Pharr

1 hour 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 5:17 PM March 13, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Una mujer de 27 años de edad, de Progreso se entregó después de un accidente que mató a un motociclista en Pharr, según la policía.

Karla De León fue procesada el jueves por la mañana por un cargo de homicidio por negligencia criminal, según el Departamento de Policía de Pharr.

El accidente ocurrió el jueves 6 de marzo alrededor de las 8:30 a.m. en la intersección de North 281 Frontage Road y East Nolana Loop.

NOTICIAS RELACIONADA: Un hombre fallece en un accidente entre una motocicleta y un vehículo en Pharr

El motociclista, que no ha sido identificado por las autoridades, fue trasladado a un hospital local y murió a causa de sus heridas. 

La fianza para De Leon se fijó en $5.000 dólares.

