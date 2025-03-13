Mujer de Progreso enfrenta cargos tras accidente de motocicleta mortal en Pharr
Una mujer de 27 años de edad, de Progreso se entregó después de un accidente que mató a un motociclista en Pharr, según la policía.
Karla De León fue procesada el jueves por la mañana por un cargo de homicidio por negligencia criminal, según el Departamento de Policía de Pharr.
El accidente ocurrió el jueves 6 de marzo alrededor de las 8:30 a.m. en la intersección de North 281 Frontage Road y East Nolana Loop.
NOTICIAS RELACIONADA: Un hombre fallece en un accidente entre una motocicleta y un vehículo en Pharr
El motociclista, que no ha sido identificado por las autoridades, fue trasladado a un hospital local y murió a causa de sus heridas.
La fianza para De Leon se fijó en $5.000 dólares.
