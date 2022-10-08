x

Mujer hospitalizada tras colisión entre auto y peatón, dice jefe de policía de Alamo

Una mujer fue hospitalizada el viernes por la noche después de ser atropellada por un vehículo, según el jefe de policía de Alamo, Richard Ozuna.

La mujer no identificada cruzaba la calle cerca de Alamo Road y Expressway 83 cuando fue atropellada por un vehículo, según Ozuma.

El conductor permaneció en el lugar y el peatón fue trasladado a un hospital.

Su condición se desconoce hasta el viernes por la noche, agregó Ozuma.

