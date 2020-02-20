x

Mujer muere tras accidente fatal

Thursday, February 20 2020

Una mujer ha muerto tras un accidente en FM 1420 al este de FM 507.

La Sgta. María Montalvo, portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Pública, dice que una mujer murió.

DPS está respondiendo al accidente.

Actualizaremos esta historia a medida que la información esté disponible

