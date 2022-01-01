Multiple agencies battling fire at Pharr business
Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a blaze at a Pharr business on Saturday.
A spokesperson with the city of Pharr is advising the public to avoid the area of Matt's Building Materials - located on 404 E. Expressway 83 - as crews work to extinguish the flames there.
Multiple agencies responded in battling the fire at 11:30 a.m., including the Alamo Fire Department, Mission Fire Department and San Juan Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported, the city of Pharr said in a news release. Residents from nearby homes have been evacuated by police, city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said.
The following roads have been closed due to the fire:
- • East Polk Avenue from 100-800
- • The eastbound lanes of the I-69/I-2 Interchange from Edinburg to San Juan
In a social media post, owners of Matt's Building Materials said they are thankful no one was injured.
This story has been updated throughout.
