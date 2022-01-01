Multiple agencies battling fire at Pharr business

Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a blaze at a Pharr business on Saturday.

A spokesperson with the city of Pharr is advising the public to avoid the area of Matt's Building Materials - located on 404 E. Expressway 83 - as crews work to extinguish the flames there.

Multiple agencies responded in battling the fire at 11:30 a.m., including the Alamo Fire Department, Mission Fire Department and San Juan Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, the city of Pharr said in a news release. Residents from nearby homes have been evacuated by police, city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said.

The following roads have been closed due to the fire:

• East Polk Avenue from 100-800

East Polk Avenue from 100-800 • The eastbound lanes of the I-69/I-2 Interchange from Edinburg to San Juan

In a social media post, owners of Matt's Building Materials said they are thankful no one was injured.

This story has been updated throughout.