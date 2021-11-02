x

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Mission

4 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, November 02 2021 Nov 2, 2021 November 02, 2021 5:56 PM November 02, 2021 in News - Local

Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Mission Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was located on the 3000 block of Concepcion Avenue. 

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Pharr EMS, Palmview Fire Department and Alton Police Department were spotted at the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days