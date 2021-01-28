Multiple agencies respond to junkyard fire in La Blanca

Several agencies responded to La Blanca Thursday afternoon to put out a fire in a junkyard.

Authorities have closed traffic near Highway 107 and 493 and have asked the public to avoid the area due to the blaze.

Several agencies responded to put out the fire, including Monte Alto, Alamo, Edcouch, La Villa, Elsa, Edinburg, Mercedes, Weslaco and Linn San Manuel, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

