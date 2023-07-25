Multiple agencies respond to large fire in La Joya
Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire that left a neighborhood without power in La Joya.
The fire is near North Kika De La Garza Boulevard near the city lake, and the city of La Joya made a post on Facebook urging residents to stay away from the area.
Fire departments from McAllen, La Joya, Palmview and Peñitas responded to the blaze. The city is also asking residents to conserve water as firefighters contain the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in La Joya
-
Friends and classmates remember Santa Rosa teen killed in weekend shooting
-
Made in the 956: Camille Playhouse in Brownsville celebrates 60th ‘Diamond Jubilee’...
-
City of McAllen commissioners vote to rezone disc golf course
-
High poverty level affecting RGV literacy rates
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals