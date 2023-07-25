Multiple agencies respond to large fire in La Joya

Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire that left a neighborhood without power in La Joya.

The fire is near North Kika De La Garza Boulevard near the city lake, and the city of La Joya made a post on Facebook urging residents to stay away from the area.

Fire departments from McAllen, La Joya, Palmview and Peñitas responded to the blaze. The city is also asking residents to conserve water as firefighters contain the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.