Multiple agencies respond to multiple trucks on fire in rural San Benito

5 hours 2 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 6:07 PM October 08, 2021 in News - Local
Photo Credit: Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza

Fire departments from the cities of San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville battled a fire in rural San Benito, according to Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to three fuel tankers and two box trucks on fire on FM 732 near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a statement from San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila.

  

"The fire was contained and no injuries were reported," Favila stated, adding that the San Benito Fire Department will lead the investigation.

