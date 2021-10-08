Multiple agencies respond to multiple trucks on fire in rural San Benito

Photo Credit: Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza

Fire departments from the cities of San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville battled a fire in rural San Benito, according to Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to three fuel tankers and two box trucks on fire on FM 732 near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a statement from San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila.

HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Deputies alongside Fire Deparment are on FM 732 and Calle Paloma responding to a Semi Truck on fire. No injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/4TQb4Wz6xX — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 9, 2021

"The fire was contained and no injuries were reported," Favila stated, adding that the San Benito Fire Department will lead the investigation.