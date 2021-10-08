Multiple agencies respond to multiple trucks on fire in rural San Benito
Fire departments from the cities of San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville battled a fire in rural San Benito, according to Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.
At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to three fuel tankers and two box trucks on fire on FM 732 near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a statement from San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila.
HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Deputies alongside Fire Deparment are on FM 732 and Calle Paloma responding to a Semi Truck on fire. No injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/4TQb4Wz6xX— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 9, 2021
"The fire was contained and no injuries were reported," Favila stated, adding that the San Benito Fire Department will lead the investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Driver arrested after high speed chase ends ends at McAllen hospital
-
Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in fatal Weslaco shooting put on paid administrative...
-
FBI: 'Suspicious package' at Social Security office in McAllen determined not a...
-
Local doctor urges the public receive their flu and Covid shot
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 8, 2021