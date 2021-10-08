Multiple agencies respond to semi-truck on fire in rural San Benito

Photo Credit: Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza

Fire departments from the cities of San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville are battling a fire in rural San Benito, according to Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

A semi-truck is on fire on FM 732 and Calle Paloma, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Deputies alongside Fire Deparment are on FM 732 and Calle Paloma responding to a Semi Truck on fire. No injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/4TQb4Wz6xX — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 9, 2021

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time, Hushen added.

Channel 5 News has a crew making their way to the scene. We’ll keep you posted when more information becomes available.