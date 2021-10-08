x

Multiple agencies respond to semi-truck on fire in rural San Benito

2 hours 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 6:07 PM October 08, 2021 in News - Local
Photo Credit: Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza

Fire departments from the cities of San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville are battling a fire in rural San Benito, according to Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

A semi-truck is on fire on FM 732 and Calle Paloma, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time, Hushen added.

Channel 5 News has a crew making their way to the scene. We’ll keep you posted when more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days