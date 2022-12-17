Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday.

According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage.

AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening.

The outages come the same day as a cold front lowers temperatures in the Valley.

A Friday news release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said they’d closely monitor conditions due to the forecasted demand in electricity caused by a series of cold fronts approaching the state.