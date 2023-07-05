x

Municipio de Mission advierte a la comunidad sobre una cuenta de Facebook falsa a su nombre

6 hours 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 1:10 PM July 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV

La ciudad Mission advierte que hay una página falsa a su nombre en Facebook y que está tratando de replicar el aspecto de la cuenta oficial del municipio. 

Los funcionarios de la ciudad alertan que la cuenta está ofreciendo premios a las personas, pero que no es real.

Además, están advirtiendo a la gente que no ingrese a ninguno de los enlaces que direcciona la cuenta falsa. 

