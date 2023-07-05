Municipio de Mission advierte a la comunidad sobre una cuenta de Facebook falsa a su nombre
La ciudad Mission advierte que hay una página falsa a su nombre en Facebook y que está tratando de replicar el aspecto de la cuenta oficial del municipio.
Los funcionarios de la ciudad alertan que la cuenta está ofreciendo premios a las personas, pero que no es real.
Además, están advirtiendo a la gente que no ingrese a ninguno de los enlaces que direcciona la cuenta falsa.
More News
News Video
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
-
Study shows diabetes rate in the Valley expected to increase overtime
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
New museum exhibit explores historical hurricanes in the Valley
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros