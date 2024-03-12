Murder suspect apprehended at international bridge in Brownsville

A man wanted for capital murder was taken into custody at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the bridge on Monday where they made contact with Customs and Border Protection agents, according to a news release.

The agents conducted an identification check on a male, who was identified as Terry Rivera. The check revealed he had an active warrant for capital murder, according to the release.

Deputies took Rivera into custody and transported him to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.