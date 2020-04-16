Muslims grapple with Ramadan rituals in coronavirus era

By MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) - Ramadan unites Muslims the world over in fasting and worship during a time of reflection. This year, it follows a string of religious holidays that have also unified the faithful from different religions in grappling with how to observe familiar rituals and celebrations in a time of unfamiliarity. Seattle resident Maggie Mohamed says she normally looks forward to the special Ramadan prayers, known as “taraweeh,” at the mosque. Instead, she will pray at home with her daughter. She wonders if the imam can livestream his prayers for the dead. One thing she knows will be missing: hugs.

