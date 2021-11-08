x

Mustang re-joins Memorial squad at right time

5 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, November 07 2021 Nov 7, 2021 November 07, 2021 11:00 PM November 07, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- When facing the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs, good luck getting past Eliane Silberman. An already dominant team, added another weapon to their team just in time for playoffs.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days