MXLAN Festival scheduled for July in McAllen

McAllen is bringing back its MXLAN Festival this July.

Plans for the event were announced Monday. The three-day summer art and music festival celebrates Latino culture. It'll be held at the McAllen Convention Center and this year's theme is These Are Our Roots, We Are The Flowers.

"We're going to see a little bit of everything from our emerging artists that are here in the Rio Grande Valley to artists that are coming in from Mexico, from different areas to showcase their art," Director of Convention Facilities Yajaira Flores said.

The festival will run from July 28 to July 30th. Some events are free, but others will require tickets to be purchased.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but they will be soon. For more information, visit their website at mxlan.com.