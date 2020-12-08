Nacianceno wins Palmview City Council runoff election

Palmview elected a new city councilman on Tuesday.

Arlando "Lando" Nacianceno, the custodial services director at the La Joya Independent School District, defeated Velia "Vel" Gonzalez to win a seat on the Palmview City Council.

Nacianceno won about 56% of 1,346 ballots cast during the runoff election for City Council Place 4, according to unofficial results published Tuesday night by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Nacianceno campaigned with the "Progress for Palmview" slate during the November election and secured endorsements from members of the City Council.

Gonzalez, an elementary school guidance counselor at La Joya ISD, ran with support from "A New Palmview," which challenged the City Council incumbents.

Neither candidate won a majority of ballots cast during the Nov. 3 election, sending them to a runoff in December.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.