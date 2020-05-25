NASA astronauts go back to the future with capsule launch

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - It's back to the future as NASA astronauts launch again from the U.S. - aboard a retro-style "Right Stuff' capsule. SpaceX's sleek, new Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA's old Apollo spacecraft in virtually every way. The Dragon's clean lines and minimalist interior, with touchscreens instead of scores of switches and knobs, make ven the space shuttles seem more yesteryear. This fresh take on a vintage look will be on full display Wednesday when SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The duo promise to reveal the name they've chosen for their capsule on launch day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.