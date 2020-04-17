x

NASA, SpaceX pick May 27 to resume astronaut launches in US

4 hours 47 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 1:07 PM April 17, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA and SpaceX have chosen May 27 for resuming astronaut launches from the U.S. after nine years. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the launch date Friday. Astronauts haven't launched into orbit from American soil since NASA's last space shuttle flight. SpaceX aims to end the nine-year drought by sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will blast off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from the same Kennedy Space Center launch pad used by space shuttle Atlantis in 2011. Hurley served as pilot on that last shuttle mission and will be the commander of the crew capsule.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days