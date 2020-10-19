Nashville SC plays FC Dallas after Mukhtar's 2-goal game

By The

Associated Press



FC Dallas (6-4-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (5-6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with FC Dallas fresh off of a two-goal showing against Houston.

Nashville SC is 3-1-3 in home games. Nashville SC ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 68 shots on goal, averaging four per game.

FC Dallas is 1-3-2 in road games. FC Dallas ranks tenth in the Western Conference with 22 goals led by Franco Jara with five.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC with three assists. Mukhtar has three goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Alistair Johnston, Daniel Rios (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Matt Hedges (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.