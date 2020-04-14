National Guard help RGV Food Bank to distribute more efficiently

PHARR – National Guard soldiers were deployed to help food banks across the Rio Grande Valley during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guardsmen are helping pack emergency food bags and distributing them to Valley residents in need.

Stuart Haniff, CEO of the RGV Food Bank in Pharr, says with the soldiers’ help they have now been able to create dual drive-thru models and cars can now go by twice as fast.

Haniff explained the soldiers are expected to remain in the Valley for the next six weeks.

To learn how to donate, visit the RGV Food Bank website.

Watch the video above for the full story.