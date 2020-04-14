National Guard helping RGV Food Bank amid coronavirus outbreak
National Guard soldiers were deployed to help food banks across the Rio Grande Valley amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Guardsmen are helping to distribute food to Valley residents in need.
The RGV Food Bank in Pharr explained the soldiers are expected to remain in the Valley for the next six weeks.
For more information watch the video above.
