National Guard helping RGV Food Bank amid coronavirus outbreak

6 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 11:15 AM April 14, 2020 in News - Local

National Guard soldiers were deployed to help food banks across the Rio Grande Valley amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Guardsmen are helping to distribute food to Valley residents in need.

The RGV Food Bank in Pharr explained the soldiers are expected to remain in the Valley for the next six weeks.

