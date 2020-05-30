National Guard summoned to aid cities amid police clashes
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday to activate the state National Guard as violence flared in Atlanta and in dozens of cities nationwide. The unrest followed the killing in Minnesota of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody. Guard soldiers were mobilized in Minneapolis and surrounding cities, where Floyd died and an officer faced charges Friday in his death. The Guard was also on standby as a crowd grew outside the White House with President Donald Trump inside. Detroit police say a person was killed after someone in an SUV fired shots into a crowd of protesters.
