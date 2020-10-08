National Hurricane Center: Delta regains major hurricane strength over western Gulf, packing sustained 115-mph winds
MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center: Delta regains major hurricane strength over western Gulf, packing sustained 115-mph winds.
