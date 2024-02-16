x

Nearly 2,500 people without power across the Valley

A total of 2,496 AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative customers in the Rio Grande Valley are without power as of Friday morning, according to outage maps from both services.

Most of the outages are in the San Juan area.

The AEP Texas outage map says power is expected to be restored by Friday at 12:30 p.m.

