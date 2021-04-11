Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine

KRGV File Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The percentage of Texans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is nearing one-third, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control on Saturday.

The CDC reported 30.6% of the state's residents, more than 8.8 million have been given one vaccination and 18.2%, more than 5.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

More than 2,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 76 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were reported Saturday by the state health department.

There have been more than 2.4 million total cases and 48,185 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The rolling average of new cases per day during the past two weeks has decreased by 461.7, a decline of 12.1%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This story corrects the numbers and percentage of Texans vaccinated to 30.6%, 8.8 million, with one dose and 18.2%, 5.2 million, fully vaccinated.