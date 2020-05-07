x

Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding ominous note for department stores during pandemic

Thursday, May 07 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding ominous note for department stores during pandemic.

