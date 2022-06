Nesting sea turtle spotted on beach

Photo Credit: Cameron County Beach Patrol

The Cameron County Beach Patrol and Sea Turtle, Inc. assisted a nesting sea turtle Wednesday.

The sea turtle was spotted at Isla Blanca Park, according to a social media post.

Cameron County Beach Patrol is asking the public to report any nesting activity to Sea Turtle, Inc. at 956-761-4511.

