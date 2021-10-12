x

New Brownsville Fire Chief Officially Sworn In

3 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 1:29 PM August 14, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Fire Department has a new chief as of Monday.

Jarrett Sheldon was named interim chief in September 2017 after former chief Carlos Elizondo was demoted amid allegations he was misusing funds belonging to the firefighters’ association.

Sheldon first joined the department in 2001.

