New Brownsville Fire Chief Officially Sworn In
BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Fire Department has a new chief as of Monday.
Jarrett Sheldon was named interim chief in September 2017 after former chief Carlos Elizondo was demoted amid allegations he was misusing funds belonging to the firefighters’ association.
Sheldon first joined the department in 2001.
