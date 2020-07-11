New coronavirus swab testing location to be available in Mission
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen on Saturday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Hidalgo County.
According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, swab testing at the site will be available to Hidalgo County residents on Monday.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the La Joya Fire Department – located at 625 East Expressway 83 in Mission.
Appointments are not necessary to receive testing but residents can make an appointment at the Texas Curative website, according to the release.
