New coronavirus swab testing location to be available in Mission

1 hour 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2020 Jul 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 1:36 PM July 11, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen on Saturday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Hidalgo County.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, swab testing at the site will be available to Hidalgo County residents on Monday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the La Joya Fire Department – located at 625 East Expressway 83 in Mission.

Appointments are not necessary to receive testing but residents can make an appointment at the Texas Curative website, according to the release.

